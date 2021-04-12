WATCH: Gov. Lee at press conference mentions ‘tragic situation’ at Austin-East Magnet High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Bill Lee began a planned press conference on education funding around 3 p.m. CST Monday with a short remark about the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville.

“I want to acknowledge a very difficult and tragic situation we have developing across the state right now in Knoxville,” Lee said. “Austin-East Magnet High School. There’s apparently a school shooting there. I’ve just been informed about that just recently. We don’t have a lot of details about that current situation, but law enforcement will update us appropriately.”

“If for some reason I step out of this, that’s what it will be for.”