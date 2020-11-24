WATCH: Governor Lee gives COVID-19 update Tuesday

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Governor Bill Lee gave an update on the COVID-19 situation across Tennessee Tuesday afternoon.
A main focus during the briefing is the staggering number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.
Dr. Wendy Long took time to thank healthcare workers for putting their own health at risk to care for the overwhelming number of patients in need of care right now.
In the state there are nearly 2,100 people being treated for COVID-19.
Dr. Long also says that with the holidays approaching, Tennesseans should be mindful of the coronavirus to get those numbers down.
