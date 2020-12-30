WATCH: Knox Co. Board of Health holds last meeting of 2020

MOBILE USERS: Can’t see the stream? Click here.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Health is holding its last meeting of the year.

Board members are set to meet virtually, via Zoom, starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30.

Per the meeting agenda, the board will discuss the possible need for an assistant public health officer (MD/DO) to be added to the Knox County Health Department’s staff. This item is being proposed by Dr. Patrick O’Brien.

The board is also set to review and discuss, as it does every meeting, the regulations currently in place. That’s the COVID-19 Face Covering Regulation, COVID-19 Restaurant Occupancy Limitation and Early Closure Regulation and COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation.

This is the first time the Board of Health is meeting since Knox County commissioners approved – on first reading – an ordinance to strip the board of its policy making power and move it to an advisory role.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Elizabeth Kuebel will be live tweeting updates from the Board of Health’s meeting.