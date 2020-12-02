WATCH: Knox County Board of Health holds Dec. 2 meeting; expected to discuss limitation on gatherings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Health is set to hold its Dec. 2 meeting at 5 p.m. and among the agenda items is a discussion of a possible regulation to limit gathering sizes in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Knox County Health Department reported for the first time, all five benchmarks that gauge Knox County’s ability to manage an increase in COVID-19 cases while preventing transmission growth were in the red.

The Board of Health is expected to discuss a possible new health regulation that if passed would limit gathering sizes to no more than ten people age twelve and older, unless the group is from the same household.

Other items on Wednesday night’s meeting agenda include the public forum (which allows up to 10 speakers), KCHD’s benchmark presentation, the UT Medical Center data update, the educational institutions presentations and questions; review and discussion of the current regulations in place such as the face covering regulation as well as the social gathering limitation; and a proposed amendment to the board of health’s rules.

FOLLOW REPORTER ELIZABETH KUEBEL AS SHE LIVE TWEETS THE MEETING: