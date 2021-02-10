WATCH: Knox County Board of Health holds Feb. 10 meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Health is set to hold its Feb. 10 meeting to discuss and vote on two agenda items.

Board members will meet virtually, via Zoom, starting at 5 p.m.

The meeting comes after the Dr. Buchanan and Dr. Shamiyeh reported a slow decline in new cases, hospitalizations and testing. This prompted board members to reevaluate regulations in place.

According to the agenda, Dr. Buchanan will start the meeting with a Knox County Health Department Benchmark Presentation. Dr. Shamiyeh will follow with a University of Tennessee Medical Center Knoxville Data update.

Up for review, discussion and vote for the following:

COVID-19 Face Covering Regulation

Restaurant Occupancy Limitation and Early Closure (expires Feb. 18)

COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation Regulation — also expiring Feb. 18

At its last meeting on Jan. 27, the health board renewed its COVID-19 regulations and extended the bar and restaurant curfew time from 10p.m. to 11p.m.

