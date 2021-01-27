WATCH: Knox County Board of Health holds Jan. 27 meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Health is set to hold its Jan. 27 meeting to discuss and vote on two agenda items.

Board members will meet virtually, via Zoom, starting at 5 p.m.

The meeting comes just after the Knox County Commission delayed its vote to strip the health board of its power and make it an advisory board.

According to the agenda, Dr. Buchanan will start the meeting with a Knox County Health Department Benchmark Presentation. Dr. Shamiyeh will follow with a University of Tennessee Medical Center Knoxville Data update.

Up for review, discussion and a vote are the following:

COVID-19 Face Covering Regulation, Restaurant Occupancy Limitation and Early Closure (expires

February 4, 2021) and the COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation Regulation — also expiring

February 4, 2021.

At its last meeting on Jan. 13, the health board extended its COVID-19 regulations and passed a new regulation condemning threats.

