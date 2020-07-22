WATCH: Knox County Board of Health holds July 22 meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Health was is scheduled to meet on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. via Zoom streaming.

On the meeting agenda included items regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the county health department’s benchmark presentation as well as a discussion about face coverings and masks.

