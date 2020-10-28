WATCH: Knox County Board of Health holds Oct. 28 meeting

MOBILE USERS: Can’t see the stream? Click here.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County’s Board of Health is holding its bi-monthly meeting on Wednesday evening. Members are set to review and discuss several COVID-19 related measures.

As usual, the board is meeting virtually, via Zoom, at 5 p.m. According to the meeting agenda, the health board will look at the three regulations put in place since the start of the pandemic. That’s the face-covering regulation, a sweeping alcohol curfew, and a social gathering limit.

At the last meeting, board members extended the curfew and group limit for two weeks. Knox County’s mask mandate has been in effect since July.

Other items on the agenda include a “Feasibility of Additional Restrictions by Dr. Shamiyeh” and “Finalization of Potential Metrics by Dr. Buchanan.”

The meeting comes after Monday’s Knox County Commission meeting, where commissioners passed a resolution establishing a new Health and Economic Well-Being Advisory Committee.

They also moved forward an ordinance calling for the health board to hold a public forum at every meeting.

