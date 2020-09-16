WATCH: Knox County Board of Health holds Sept. 16 meeting

MOBILE USERS: Can’t see the stream? Click here.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Health is meeting for its Sept. 16 meeting via Zoom at 5 p.m. with several items on the agenda as the board works through how to best address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the agenda items — the health department’s benchmark presentation, the UT Medical Center data report, the educational institutions’ update, a review of the health board regulations such as the face-covering mandate and the bars curfew; a discussion of restricting alcohol sales and consumption after 10 p.m. (along with a draft regulation); a revised draft regulation to limit gatherings and a discussion and review of the Tennessee Pledge.

The full agenda can be found on the Knox County Health Department’s website.

The board meets from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Just before the meeting began, dozens of restaurants and bars banded together, arguing in a letter sent by attorney Greg Issacs that the board hasn’t provided scientific evidence for the potential move for alcohol sales restrictions. They want a delay in order to make their case.

This is a developing facet of the story and we will update you with more.

