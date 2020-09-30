WATCH: Knox County Board of Health holds Sept. 30 meeting

MOBILE USERS: Can’t see the stream? Click here.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Health is holding its September 30th meeting.

Some big issues on the table tonight include a discussion of the resolution passed on Monday by the Knox County Commission, which did not change the board’s authority; however, stated the intent of the county to align with the Tennessee Pledge for coronavirus response.

The commission did make a change to the board Monday night by adding a citizen representative, Ani Roma, who is expected to be at the meeting Wednesday night.

The board will also talk about the latest health department benchmarks and review regulations it put in place, such as the bar curfew and the mask mandate.

