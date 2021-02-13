WATCH: Knoxville city leadership pleads for tips following fatal shooting that killed 16-year-old AE student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department and City of Knoxville leaders are pleading with the community for any tips following a fatal shooting from Friday that killed a 16-year-old Austin-East Magnet High School student.

Investigators are specifically requesting that any Austin-East students or parents who may have witnessed the shooting or have information relevant to the investigation contact the Violent Crimes Unit by phone at 865-215-7330 or email at racook@knoxvilletn.gov.

