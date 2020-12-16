WATCH LIVE: East Tennessee healthcare facility leaders give update virtually ‘COVID and the Community — Our Next Steps Together’

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A virtual meeting between major healthcare facilities in East Tennessee and legislators is aimed at getting decision makers on the same page when it comes to the fight against COVID-19.

Specifically, it’s to give elected officials a clearer understanding of where hospitals in East Tennessee stand a day before the first expected arrival of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine in Knox County.

The joint meeting, “COVID and the Community — Our Next Steps Together” began Wednesday, at 3:30 p.m. and includes experts from the UT Medical Center, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Covenant Health and Tennova Healthcare.

There are also two dozen elected officials, including East Tennessee County and City mayors, invited to participate. All area hospital leaders were also invited to participate in the meeting as well.

The meeting is open to the public online.

WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Madisen Keavy is live-tweeting the meeting.

https://twitter.com/madisenkeavy

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter