WATCH LIVE: East Tennessee healthcare facility leaders give update virtually ‘COVID and the Community — Our Next Steps Together’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A virtual meeting between major healthcare facilities in East Tennessee and legislators is aimed at getting decision makers on the same page when it comes to the fight against COVID-19.

Specifically, it’s to give elected officials a clearer understanding of where hospitals in East Tennessee stand a day before the first expected arrival of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine in Knox County.

The joint meeting, “COVID and the Community — Our Next Steps Together” began Wednesday, at 3:30 p.m. and includes experts from the UT Medical Center, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Covenant Health and Tennova Healthcare.

There are also two dozen elected officials, including East Tennessee County and City mayors, invited to participate. All area hospital leaders were also invited to participate in the meeting as well.

The meeting is open to the public online.

WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Madisen Keavy is live-tweeting the meeting.