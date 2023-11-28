NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee unveiled his Education Freedom Scholarship Act during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the legislation aims “to provide every Tennessee parent with the opportunity to choose the right education for their child, while prioritizing families with the greatest need.”

The proposal would expand a voucher program to all 95 counties in Tennessee, allowing tax money to cover the tuition of a student going to a private school.

Governor Lee said he is in support of the scholarships because they give parents the freedom to choose the best learning environment for their child, regardless of income or zip code – potentially changing the course of their lives.

2024-25 school year: A total of 20,000 scholarships will be awarded on a rolling first-come, first-served basis.

10,000 scholarships available for Tennessee students who are at or below 300% of the federal poverty level, have a disability, or are eligible for the existing ESA pilot program.

10,000 additional scholarships available to a universal pool of students entitled to attend a public school.

2025-26 school year and beyond: Universal eligibility for all students entitled to attend a public school. If applications exceed available scholarships due to funding, lower income, public-school and returning scholarship students will receive priority.

The vouchers were approved for Davidson and Shelby counties in 2019. A legal battle followed for three years – but the program was eventually upheld. The legislature expanded the vouchers to Hamilton County this year.

Republicans have been pushing for the concept since at least 2016 – because they claim it supports those who are underprivileged. Democrats believe it moves money away from public schools – and Tennesseans shouldn’t be paying for other students to go to private school.