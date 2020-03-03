WATCH: New Jersey troopers save man from fiery truck seconds before it explodes

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WATE) – New Jersey State Police reporting that two of their state troopers pulled a man out of a burning tractor-trailer on I-287 in Bridgewater Township just seconds before it exploded.

This courtesy of a Facebook post from the New Jersey State police:

According to their post, on Monday around 3:30 p.m. Trooper Robert Tarleton was conducting a traffic stop on I-287 when he saw a tractor-trailer run off the right side of the road in the express lane, striking the guardrail and bridge abutment before it was engulfed in flames.

Tarleton then ran to his vehicle to request fire and emergency medical services to respond to the crash.

He then drove to the crash and updated dispatch before springing into action and running towards the burning tractor-trailer.

As he approached the truck, State Police Lieutenant Edward Ryer, who was on his way home from work when he also witnessed the crash, was attempting to rescue the driver from the cab.

Trooper Tarleton and Lt. Ryer then worked together to pull the driver from the burning cab to safety just seconds before it exploded.

The driver sustained minor injuries, and the crash is under investigation.