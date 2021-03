(WATE) — The search is on for a kangaroo that slipped away from its keepers as he was being hauled from Mississippi to a new home outside of Gatlinburg.

The three-year-old kangaroo named “Jack,” escaped on Sunday afternoon.

He was caught on video hopping away to freedom.

A crew of people were out looking for Jack in the area of Winfield, Ala.

No word yet on whether they’ve tracked him down just yet.