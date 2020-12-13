WATCH: Tennessee lawmakers react to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine getting emergency use authorization

TENNESSEE (WATE) — After months of work, COVID-19 vaccines will soon be distributed across Tennessee.
The FDA approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States on Friday night.
Saturday afternoon, a pair of East Tennessee lawmakers also reacted to that big announcement. Congressman Tim Burchett and Congressman Chuck Fleischmann spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side about what’s ahead for the Tennessee, and the country as a whole.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee also weighed in on the decision on Twitter Saturday afternoon.