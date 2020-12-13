WATCH: Tennessee lawmakers react to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine getting emergency use authorization

Documents created by Pfizer for the meeting with the Food and Drug Administration advisory panel, as Pfizer seeks approval for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine, are seen on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. The meeting of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration represented the next-to-last hurdle before the expected start of the biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history. Depending on how fast the FDA signs off on the panel’s recommendation, shots could begin within days. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — After months of work, COVID-19 vaccines will soon be distributed across Tennessee.

The FDA approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States on Friday night.

Saturday afternoon, a pair of East Tennessee lawmakers also reacted to that big announcement. Congressman Tim Burchett and Congressman Chuck Fleischmann spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side about what’s ahead for the Tennessee, and the country as a whole.

You can watch those interviews below:

CONGRESSMAN TIM BURCHETT (R)

CONGRESSMAN CHUCK FLEISCHMANN (R)

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee also weighed in on the decision on Twitter Saturday afternoon.