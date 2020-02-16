WATCH: Two homes collapse after landslide in Hardin County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Hardin County Fire Department reporting two homes have collapsed after a landslide along the Tennessee River on Glendale Road in Savannah, Tenn. on Sunday.

The department’s initial report saying that crews arrived to 4870 Glendale Road after a landslide along the Tennessee River in the area of Chalk Bluff where two houses were in danger of collapsing around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

Hardin County Fire saying that only one house was occupied, and the occupants were safely evacuated; about an hour later, the vacant house then collapsed down the steep bank.

Glendale road remains closed at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter