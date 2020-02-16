WATCH: Two homes collapse after landslide in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Hardin County Fire Department reporting two homes have collapsed after a landslide along the Tennessee River on Glendale Road in Savannah, Tenn. on Sunday.

The department’s initial report saying that crews arrived to 4870 Glendale Road after a landslide along the Tennessee River in the area of Chalk Bluff where two houses were in danger of collapsing around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

Hardin County Fire saying that only one house was occupied, and the occupants were safely evacuated; about an hour later, the vacant house then collapsed down the steep bank.

Glendale road remains closed at this time.