WATE 6 On Your Side joins other Tennessee media outlets urging the release of bodycam video related to Austin-East shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – WATE 6 On Your Side has joined with other local media outlets to urge the release of the body camera video related to the Austin-East shooting.
Following last week’s officer-involved shooting in an Austin-East Magnet High School bathroom that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old student and the injury of one Knoxville Police officer plus the public’s and other officials’ demands to release the recorded body camera footage from the incident; with no known criminal charges filed in relation to the shooting, WATE 6 On Your Side is joining with our other Tennessee media outlets urging the release of the related bodycam footage.
This list includes:
WATE
WBIR
WVLT
WUOT
Hard Knox Wire
Compass
East Tennessee Enlightener
Knoxville News-Sentinel
Nashville Tennessean
The Daily News Journal
The Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
The Jackson Sun
Memphis Commercial Appeal
This coalition of television stations, online news organizations plus the Knoxville News Sentinel has filed a motion asking the county criminal court to decide.
Our view is that the public is best served by being able to see the recording of what happened in that bathroom in the moments leading up to the death of Anthony Thompson Jr.
On Friday, the City of Knoxville filed a petition in the criminal court for Knox County, Tenn. to allow for the release of the bodycam footage that shows the fatal shooting of Anthony Thompson Jr., 17. This petition was filed after Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen said in a press conference Thursday the bodycam video recorded during the fatal incident would be released at an appropriate time; she had also denied Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon’s request to release the video.
“The Intervenors are seeking to enter this lawsuit to support the position of the City of Knoxville and its Mayor in the interests of transparency and the accountability of the government to the people that it serves. Full disclosure has been requested by a broad range of individuals, some of whom were involved in the incidents giving rise to this controversy. It is the belief of the Knoxville media coalition that truth, accountability and transparency promote understanding and that non-disclosure fosters the potential for misunderstanding and misinterpretation. The overriding principle in our American form of government is the accountability of the government to the people because the government is created by the people to serve the people.”Richard L. Hollow, attorney