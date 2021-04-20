WATE 6 On Your Side joins other Tennessee media outlets urging the release of bodycam video related to Austin-East shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – WATE 6 On Your Side has joined with other local media outlets to urge the release of the body camera video related to the Austin-East shooting.

Following last week’s officer-involved shooting in an Austin-East Magnet High School bathroom that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old student and the injury of one Knoxville Police officer plus the public’s and other officials’ demands to release the recorded body camera footage from the incident; with no known criminal charges filed in relation to the shooting, WATE 6 On Your Side is joining with our other Tennessee media outlets urging the release of the related bodycam footage.

This list includes:

WATE

WBIR

WVLT

WUOT

Hard Knox Wire

Compass

East Tennessee Enlightener

Knoxville News-Sentinel

Nashville Tennessean

The Daily News Journal

The Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle

The Jackson Sun

Memphis Commercial Appeal

This coalition of television stations, online news organizations plus the Knoxville News Sentinel has filed a motion asking the county criminal court to decide.

Our view is that the public is best served by being able to see the recording of what happened in that bathroom in the moments leading up to the death of Anthony Thompson Jr.

On Friday, the City of Knoxville filed a petition in the criminal court for Knox County, Tenn. to allow for the release of the bodycam footage that shows the fatal shooting of Anthony Thompson Jr., 17. This petition was filed after Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen said in a press conference Thursday the bodycam video recorded during the fatal incident would be released at an appropriate time; she had also denied Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon’s request to release the video.