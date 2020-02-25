Water main break in Sevierville affecting customers Tuesday night

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A water main break will shut off water along Middle Creek Road and Ernest McMahan Road.

Customers in the area including Sims Vista and Foxwood will likely be affected.

The Sevierville Police Department said utility crews will shut off the water at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to begin repairs.

A water main break has occurred in the area of Middle Creek Rd & Ernest McMahan Rd. Crews will shut off water at about 7:30 pm tonight to begin repairs. Customers in the area including Sims Vista and Foxwood will likely be affected. No estimate at this time for reconnection. — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) February 25, 2020

There’s no estimated time of reconnection at this time.

LATEST STORIES: