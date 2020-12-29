WEATHER AWARE: Dense fog advisory for part of the valley and the Smokies this morning

KNOXVILLE. Tenn. (WATE) — We are dealing with some dense patchy fog this morning, especially along the Smokies and towards the Tri-Cities. Make sure to give yourself some extra time as you head out the door. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for part of the area through 8 AM. Also don’t forget to bundle up! Temperature readings are in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s as you begin your day.

Because we will be near the freezing mark in a few locations, isolated freezing fog may develop. Freezing fog can cause slick spots on roadways, so please stay alert!

After the fog clears, Tuesday is shaping up nicely with partly cloudy skies and seasonable highs in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds increase for Wednesday with warm highs in the mid 50s. By late Thursday our rain chances begin to increase as we watch a potent cold front that will be moving in from the West.

A few showers will be possible late Wednesday night into Thursday. At this point, rain looks most likely late Thursday into Friday. We will be Weather AWARE Thursday with a 60% rain chance. The brunt of Thursday’s rain will be during the afternoon and nighttime hours, with a few downpours possible right around the ball drop. You will also notice the winds increase late Thursday.

Thursday night into early Friday expect some heavy downpours. Gusty winds will also be present, especially for the Smokies through Friday. Winds could gust 40-60 mph+ through Friday, which may result in a Wind Advisory/High Wind Warning being issued for part of the area. Additionally, rainfall totals through late Friday could exceed an inch in spots, which could cause a few downed trees or power lines. Please stay alert as this is an ever-changing forecast.

Before the system arrives, it will be warm Thursday with highs near 60 degrees. Friday is even warmer with highs in the upper 60s possible. The cold front will likely swing through on New Year’s Day providing us with heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms. An isolated storm or two could be strong to severe. We will be Weather AWARE Friday as well.

The weekend looks cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s. Another quick disturbance could bring us a few showers or flurries late Saturday night into Sunday.