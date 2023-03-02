KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cold front moving through moving through Friday is expected to bring a line of storms to East Tennessee behind some strong winds, according to the WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team.

The WATE Storm Team is Weather Aware Friday because of the very strong winds that are expected to develop during the day could potentially cause damage to trees and power outages.

Strong winds are expected across the region with gusts potentially reaching 50 mph for most areas and up to 70 mph gusts in the higher terrain of the Smokies, according to the Storm Team’s forecast. These winds are anticipated to arrive before the threat of severe storms moves from west to east across the region, around mid-morning and through the mid-afternoon.

The Storm Team’s models predict that around noon on Friday, much of East Tennessee may see gusts around 25-35 mph, however, areas at higher elevations, such Mt. LeConte, may be seeing gusts over 50 mph. By 3 p.m., gusts are expected to be around 35-45 mph for much of the region before easing up in the evening.

The storms are estimated to arrive on Friday:

Between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. – McMinn, Roane, Cumberland, Fentress, Scott and Fentress Counties.

– McMinn, Roane, Cumberland, Fentress, Scott and Fentress Counties. Between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m . – Monroe, Loudon, Blount, Knox, Roane, Anderson, Campbell and Claiborne Counties.

. – Monroe, Loudon, Blount, Knox, Roane, Anderson, Campbell and Claiborne Counties. After 3 p.m. – Sevier, Cocke, Jefferson, Grainger, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins and Greene Counties.

The largest threat with the storms will be the potential for damaging winds, however, the chance for tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Those who have trash picked up on Fridays may also want to consider how the strong winds could interfere with trash cans.