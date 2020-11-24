WEATHER AWARE: Rain chances and wind increase Wednesday across the region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Late afternoon rain could disrupt some travel plans on Wednesday.

A cold front approaching from the west will increase winds across the area on Wednesday which will cause southerly winds to increase and be quite gusty at times, especially across the higher terrain areas. Rain chances will increase as well during the day, and there could even be a few rumbles of thunder.

Periods of rain will continue overnight Wednesday with lows only dipping into the lower 50s for most areas.

The bulk of the rain moves out rather early on Thanksgiving morning and the clouds will thin out some through the day leaving a variably cloudy sky with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. It should be fine for most if you have plans to eat outdoors or maybe take a walk after dinner.

A stronger storm system will slide just south of our area late Sunday into early Monday which will increase our rain chances once again during the day Sunday and linger overnight into early Monday. Some of this rainfall could be locally heavy, so we will monitor this feature to see how it develops.