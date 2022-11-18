KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are several major stories that happened during the week.

Winter Weather Forecast

On Monday, WATE 6 Weather Team gave a Winter Weather Forecast discussing the La Niña weather pattern expected this winter and how much snow might be seen in the East Tennessee valley.

The Weather Team also shared what type of weather storms bring the most snow.

Shooting left 3 University of Virginia football players dead

A Sunday night shooting resulted in the death of three football players and injured two other people. One of the football players killed played high school football at Arlington High School in the Memphis Area.

Snow in the Smoky Mountains

Snowfall and winter weather forced Newfound Gap road to close Sunday morning in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The road reopened Sunday at noon.

Pictures from LeConte Lodge showed the splendor the snow creates on the mountain.

Google tracking settlement

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti worked with attorneys general from 39 other states to reach a $391.5 million settlement with Google over its location tracking practices. On Tuesday, Skrmetti’s Office announced that Tennessee would receive over $14.5 million from that settlement.

Taylor Swift Eras tour breaks Ticketmaster website

The presale of tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour began on Tuesday with the Ticketmaster website crashing, leaving fans waiting hours to purchase their tickets. This caused frustration and complaints for fans, which led Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti to raise concern about the consumer complaints.

Ticketmaster faced further backlash on Thursday after it announced that the sale of tickets to the public that had been previously announced to begin on Friday was cancelled.

Oak Ridge National Lab-led team finds genetic markers for autism

Computational biologists with Oak Ridge National Laboratory Garvin and David Kainer led a team of researchers that found a genetic marker that may contribute to the heredity of Autism.

3 people charged after road rage shooting in East Knoxville

A road rage incident on Wednesday night ended with gunshots at the intersection of Cracker Barrell Lane and Strawberry Plains Pike. Three people were detained after the incident and were later charged, but no one was injured from the shots that were fired.

‘#RIPTwitter’ trends as users await site’s potential collapse

After Twitter owner Elon Musk set a one day deadline for employees to commit to the company and continue their employment in building “Twitter 2.0.,” according to a an email obtained by NY, which lead to hundreds of employees leaving the company. The large amount of resignations led users to begin using #RIPTwitter and #GoodbyeTwitter, launching the hashtags to the top of Twitter’s What’s Happening section.

TN high court ruling on Knox Co. case ends mandatory life sentences for kids

An appeal from a man who was convicted of first-degree felony murder and sentenced to life in prison at 16-years-old in Knox County reached the Tennessee Supreme Court. Tennessee is the only state that uses a mandatory life sentence for juveniles convicted of homicide, which the Supreme Court declared to be unconstitutional. While the man’s sentence was not changed by the ruling, the court granted him a parole hearing after he serves between 25 and 36 years in prison.

DNA testing requested in 1998 murder case

One Tree Hill Actress Hilarie Burton-Morgan advocated for more scrutiny on a case from 1998 on her show “True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here.” The case involved Greg Lance was convicted of a 1998 double murder and arson in Cookeville, which the outcome of could be affected by DNA evidence.