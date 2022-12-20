No asbestos was found in a follow-up test but some water lines will be replaced over the next two years, a district spokesperson said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — West Cumberland Utility District customers received a letter this week stating asbestos was found during water testing. None was found in a follow-up test but the utility will replace some water lines over the next two years, a district spokesperson said.

According to the letter sent to customers, utility officials received notice on Nov. 17 that a sample taken on Oct. 5 showed asbestos levels that exceeded the maximum containment level.

The standard for asbestos is 7 mF/L within 10 microns. Asbestos was found at 10 mF/L longer than 10 microns.

The notice said customers do not need to take any corrective action such as boiling water. The letter said that some people who drink water containing elevated levels of asbestos over many years may have an increased risk of developing benign intestinal polyps.

Those who are elderly, severely immunocompromised, have an infant, or are pregnant may be at increased risk and should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking this water.

General Manager Melissa Bryant said that no asbestos was found in a follow-up test and the utility will be conducting tests quarterly until some water lines are replaced. Bryant said the lines where asbestos was detected were lateral lines, not main trunk lines.

The affected lines will be replaced over the next 18-24 months, Bryant said.