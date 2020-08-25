West Knoxville Drivers Service Center closing for 2 weeks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Another Knoxville Drivers Service Location has been closed for two weeks from a shortage of personnel due to health reasons according to officials.

The West Knoxville location has closed along with the Strawberry Plains location. Due to federal law restricting the release of medical information known, officials could not comment further on what they called “the health situation.”

Knoxville residents can still get some services done online or at one of the four county clerk locations.

“We can renew or duplicate Tennessee drivers license or an ID. We can upgrade to the new real ID. We can only duplicate or change address of a CDL which is a commercial drivers license,” Knox County Clerk Sherry Witt said.

The Knox County Clerks office cannot do the following:

Commercial Driver License renewals or initial issuance

Initial handgun application, lifetime issuance of handgun permits, or address change

Any Driver License testing

Driver license issuance from another state

Renew learner’s permit

First time IDs

Those requiring the services above will have to go to a DMV office outside of the county. State DMV Offices open nearby at present: Sevier, Anderson, Blount (please inquire with their office concerning requirement for appointment)

Because of these unexpected closures, County Clerks offices are taking on a heavier work load. Officials advise residents to come early and be patient because wait times can be longer than usual.

The West Knox Drivers Service Center will reopen on Sept. 3.

Knox County Clerk locations for driver license services are as follows:

Cedar Bluff – 1028 Old Cedar Bluff Road

East – 3010 South Mall Road

Old Courthouse – 300 Main Avenue

Halls – 7328 Norris Freeway

