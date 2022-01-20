KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Wednesday night shooting in West Knoxville sent a man to the hospital with injuries. According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded around 10 p.m. to the 7100 block of West Arbor Trace Drive.

Officers located a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UT Medical Center with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The man’s identity was not released. The investigation is ongoing by the KPD.