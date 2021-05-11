‘We’ve been waiting for this news’: Knoxville mother speaks on FDA authorizing Pfizer vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Some children as young as 12 could get their first COVID shots as soon as this week.

On Monday, the FDA announced Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine had been authorized for emergency use in 12-to 15-year-olds.

Remember, beforehand only people 16 and older were eligible for a dose.

It’s the update Knoxville mom Lisa King has been wanting to hear.

“We’ve been waiting for this news, watching headlines like a hawk for weeks now,” King said. “I’ve gotten my vaccine now, my husband has been vaccinated. We’ve just been waiting to close the gap.”

That’s why King and her 12-year-old son are ready to get him vaccinated.

“He’s been asking ‘When is it my turn? When is it my turn, when do I get to do this so can I feel safe going out, and I don’t have to worry about being with my friends and I don’t have to worry about bringing it home,”‘ King said.

The acting FDA commissioner said shots could begin later this week, after a federal vaccine advisory committee issues recommendations for using the vaccine in 12-to 15-year-olds. An announcement is expected Wednesday.

“We will start administering those Pfizer vaccines to that age group as soon as we are able to,” said Mike Wilhoit of Mac’s Pharmacy.

Mac’s Pharmacy has given out more than 15,000 shots in the last couple of months, and they say they are ready for more as soon as they get the green light for teens and pre-teens.

“It’s very meaningful to be a part of the solution and of course, one of the ways that we can be a part of that solution is to give as many vaccinations as we can,” Wilhoit said.

King is eagerly waiting for her son’s turn.

“The sooner the better. It makes visiting family this summer so much safer. Again, we’re really excited about it,” King said.