What to do with your political yard signs after the election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When the election is over, do you wonder what to do or what happens to all those political yard signs?
Most of them are made of corrugated plastic, which cannot be recycled in most home bins. Plus, the signs have to be separated from their metal base, or they’ll be tossed in with the trash.
“It sure does look like that there’s a lot more out there and as far as the numbers of people voting I think a lot more people are involved in the whole political process this process this year so that’s probably going to add to more signs being out there as well.”Chris Doucleff
What to do: Separate the sign from the metal base, then if you have a cardboard sign that is not laminated, those can be recycled in most home bins. If the sign is plastic, most supermarkets will recycle those signs.
