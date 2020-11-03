What to do with your political yard signs after the election

A supporter of US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his vice presidential running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris carries political signs after making a donation at the Lackawanna County Democratic Committee headquarters on September 30, 2020 in Peckville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When the election is over, do you wonder what to do or what happens to all those political yard signs?

Most of them are made of corrugated plastic, which cannot be recycled in most home bins. Plus, the signs have to be separated from their metal base, or they’ll be tossed in with the trash.

“It sure does look like that there’s a lot more out there and as far as the numbers of people voting I think a lot more people are involved in the whole political process this process this year so that’s probably going to add to more signs being out there as well.” Chris Doucleff

What to do: Separate the sign from the metal base, then if you have a cardboard sign that is not laminated, those can be recycled in most home bins. If the sign is plastic, most supermarkets will recycle those signs.

