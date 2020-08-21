What to expect at the 17th annual Home & Garden Show this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Home & Garden Show is moving forward as planned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From pools and patios to floors and ceilings, it’s the perfect way to fall into the new season for all of those home improvement projects for cooler weather coming this autumn.

A majority of vendors were setting up on Friday at the Knoxville Expo Center off of Clinton Highway.

“We have close to 100 amazing vendors with everything from your roof to your ceiling to your flooring, to your exterior; kind of everything you can imagine for your home and garden.” Halee Sprinkle

The Home & Garden Show runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; tickets are free for children under 18 and for adults it’s $5 at the door.

Reminder: Masks are required upon entry.

