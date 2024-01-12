KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Drivers on Alcoa Highway have grown accustomed to recent roadwork in both Knox and Blount Counties. With the largest project in Tennessee Department of Transportation history still in its infancy, the roadway will remain an exercise in patience for several years to come.

The $186 million project consists of 13 miles of reconstruction and widening the split into seven sections, two of which have been completed, from Hall Road in Blount County to Cherokee Trail in Knox County.

In Blount County, work on a stretch from north of Hall Road to a proposed interchange at Tyson Boulevard is done. Improvements to Alcoa Highway from north of Maloney Road to Woodson Drive in Knox County were completed last year.

A website dedicated to the Alcoa Highway corridor project has been established where you can track progress and see upcoming traffic impacts at alcoahighway.com.

Knox County

Work on a 1.6-mile section from Woodson Drive to Cherokee Trail began in July 2023. The roadway will be widened to create three lanes in both directions and a new Cherokee Trail interchange will improve access to the medical complex for emergency vehicles and others.

The new interchange will also be the access point to Cherokee Farms, UT Golf facilities, the Navy-Marine Center, and Marine Park. Entrances to the Navy-Marine Center and Marine Park directly off of Alcoa Highway will close and be replaced by an access road from Cherokee Trail.

Current Alcoa Highway-Cherokee Trail interchange vs rendering of new Alcoa Highway-Cherokee Trail interchange

Two lanes in each direction will remain open during construction. Drivers should be on the lookout for reduced speed limit signs. Rolling roadblocks will occur periodically from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and lane closures for overnight work are anticipated.

This phase of the project is expected to be completed by Fall 2027. Work on a separate section in Knox County from north of Maloney Road to Woodson Drive could conclude as soon as this summer.

Drivers from Knoxville and I-40 will use a new southbound exit ramp

Northbound drivers from Maryville or Alcoa will use a new exit ramp to Cherokee Trail

A frontage road would provide direct access to the Navy-Marine Training Center and Marine Park

Cherokee Farm Way will be extended west for access to the research facilities and UT Golf facilities

Blount County

A section referred to as “Relocated Alcoa Highway” between Hall Road and South Singleton Station Road will shift the road’s alignment east of the existing roadway to separate local traffic from commuter traffic. The existing section, denoted in the image below with a blue line, will continue to provide access to local businesses.

Relocated Alcoa Highway is described as a four-lane, controlled-access facility. It will allow for two lanes in each direction with no signals or intersections.

A new interchange near Hunt Road to provide access to the McGhee Tyson Airport West Aviation area and the City of Alcoa’s planned development, Springbrook Farm. New interchanges will also be constructed at the entrance of McGhee Tyson Airport and Wright Road, as well as at Pellissippi Parkway.

Rendering shows existing Alcoa Highway in blue and the future relocated Alcoa Highway in red

Rendering shows the future Alcoa Highway-Pellissippi Parkway interchange

Rendering shows the future Alcoa Highway interchange with Hall Road

Check out this TDOT flyover animation to get a bird’s-eye view of the future of this section.

The Relocated Alcoa Highway work has been split into two phases. The first phase is currently under construction and scheduled for completion in 2027. The second phase is set to begin in Fiscal Year 2028, which ranges from September 2027 to September 2028.

Right-of-way acquisition remains ongoing for the final section of the project from South Singleton Station Road to south of the Little River. A TDOT spokesperson said that the process should take “a couple of years.” Currently, this section is not funded for construction in the TDOT 10-Year Project Plan.