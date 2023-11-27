KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The holidays can be a joyful time for some, however for others it can be a catalyst for seasonal depression.

“I don’t want my clients being blindsided by emotions and negative, overwhelming, thoughts, emotions, and feeling,” Tony Weaver with the McNabb Center said. “We try to work on those, we try to fortify this mental state well before they get into a season that they fear and know maybe a little bit of a tough time for them.”

There are several signs people can look out for if they believe someone is struggling with their mental health, but Weaver believes the most dangerous sign is isolation.

“People just withdraw,” Weaver said. “They tend to be less engaging, less interactive, not responding to text messages or phone calls or again not their usual self.”

The holiday season is known for tradition, whether it’s hanging decorations, Christmas caroling, baking cookies, or exchanging gifts. Weaver believes creating new ones can help with the seasonal depression.

“We try to get people to make new traditions,” Weaver said. “Some of us are kind of prisoners of the past and a lot of traditions and not to say we’re dismissing and minimizing the lost of loved ones, I’m not saying that at all. I am saying, however, that we need to move forward and to create new traditions. We don’t need to be bound by things in the past, by traditions in the past.”

If you believe someone is struggling during the holidays, there are some things you can do to help.

“Encouraging them to engage, encouraging them to to be involved in things and just again trying to keep people from isolating themselves, that’s when it can get dangerous,” Weaver said.

Weaver also reminds people that exercise can be a benefit to not only ones physical health, but their mental health too.