What we know about the Capitol attack suspect

WASHINGTON (WXIN) – The man who hit Capitol Police Officers as he crashed into a barricade and ran at officers with a knife has reportedly been identified as a man with ties to Indiana.

The attack left a veteran U.S. Capitol Police officer and the suspect dead.

The Associated Press reports law enforcement officials identified the slain suspect as 25-year-old Noah Green. Investigators were digging into his background and examining whether he had any mental health history as they tried to discern a motive. They were working to obtain warrants to access his online accounts.

Sources are telling media outlets that the suspect was Noah Green. Nexstar’s WXIN learned that he filed a name change petition in Marion County Court back in December. Records show he wanted to change his name from Noah Ricardo Green to Noah Zaeem Muhammad.

The hearing from that petition was scheduled for this Tuesday, but Green did not show up for that hearing. Because he missed the hearing and didn’t file for an extension, the court dismissed the matter and closed the case.

The address listed on the court documents is an Indianapolis address. Other records show Green also had ties to Virginia, where officials with Christopher Newport University confirmed to Nexstar’s WAVY Friday that Green played football for the school and graduated with a finance degree in 2019.

Jim Hanchett, CNU chief communications officer, said Green played on the team in 2017 and 2018. His 2018 bio says that Green’s hometown is Covington, Virginia.

The crash and shooting happened at a security checkpoint near the Capitol typically used by senators and staff on weekdays, though most are away from the building during the current recess. The attack occurred about 100 yards (91 meters) from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol.

Video shows the driver of the crashed car emerging with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the pair of officers, Capitol Police acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters. Authorities shot and killed Green.

The U.S. Capitol Police officer who died Friday was identified as an 18-year veteran of the force.

William “Billy” Evans joined the department in 2003 and was a member of its first responders unit. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed Evans as a “martyr for our democracy,” while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was “heartbroken.”

The death is the latest moment of sorrow for a department after the loss of Brian Sicknick, who clashed with rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection and died a day later, and Howard Liebengood, who committed suicide weeks after that.

“Our thoughts and prayer are with the Officer who passed and his family,” Larry Cosme, national president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers’ Association, said in a statement. “He gave his life in dedication to protecting our nation’s democracy and should be treated as a national hero. Our prayers also remain with the second officer battling injuries sustained in the attack. We hope for a swift recovery and commend both officers for their courageous actions.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.