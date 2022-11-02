KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you have your Powerball ticket? The jackpot is up to $1.2 billion. This is the largest Powerball prize in 6 years.

The odds of someone winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to a statement from Powerball, but it’s still fun to dream. Bill Reid wanted to make sure his name was in the running.

“I stopped on by today to get a Powerball ticket,” he said after buying two tickets at his local market.

If won, the $1.2 billion jackpot will be the 4th-largest in U.S. history.

“I figured at $4 I could at least dream good tonight.” He adds, “we would have to find a new house somewhere, probably on the water somewhere. A new car for my wife, me, and my daughter, and after that a couple of trips. And then from there who knows.”

Jonathan Culver said he knows his odds are slim to none in winning the prize, that’s why he’s passing up buying his ticket, but if he were to change his mind- and win.

“I would probably pay off my student loans and then find somebody to help me invest it into other things and then put some of it back to charity down towards probably saving the fief projects and then definitely put some money back towards the Tennessee aquarium,” he said.

TVAMP Wealth Advisor Andrew Cochran said whoever may win should put some serious thought into how they use that money.

“The first thing I would do is I would consult with a tax professional or CPA and then secondly, I would consult with a group such as ourselves to put together a plan that suits the priorities that the individual has as well as the purpose for the money,” said Cochran.

He adds that some investments may be better than others.

“First thing would be to make sure to pay off any debt, which with that amount of money which most Americans, that would be a small portion of the money, then make sure we got at least say six months living expenses saved up.”

Reid said he’d take the cash value of $596.7 million if he’s lucky enough to win.

“Really you get to think about it and enjoy. I figure for four dollars you get to enjoy thinking what you would do but chances, Nah, Nah, very slim.”

The largest Powerball jackpot was more than $1 point 5 billion in 2016, and a third of that was won right here in Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Lottery, Powerball alone has generated more than $2.2 billion in prizes in Tennessee.

You have until 9:45 CT/10:45 ET Wednesday, Nov. 2, to purchase a ticket for the next drawing. The drawings are conducted at approximately 9:59 p.m. CT/10:59 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.