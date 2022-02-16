KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A year ago, the community was grieving the loss of three teenagers who were each separately shot and killed within a month. Leaders representing Knoxville and Knox County Schools said at the time they condemned the gun violence and had pledged to create change.

While gun violence is down a year later, Knoxville Police investigators are still seeking to solve the murder of one of the three teens who were gunned down in early 2021. Juvenile suspects have been charged for the two other teen fatal shootings. Here’s where the cases currently stand.

Unsolved: Janaria Muhammad, 15

Fifteen-year-old Janaria Muhammad was slain a year ago outside her home near Cherry Street at Selma Avenue and KPD is still working to solve the crime. On Wednesday, a year to the day of Muhammad’s murder, KPD said the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers increased the reward for information to $3,000.

Muhammad, 15, was among the three Austin-East Magnet High School students who were shot and killed within a month of each other in early 2021. Three other students were also later shot and killed due to gun violence last year.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information regarding the murder. The Knoxville FBI field office had previously offered a reward of $5,000 for information on the deaths of Muhammad and 16-year-old Stanley Freeman Jr.

Two teens charged: Stanley Freeman, Jr., 16

Sixteen-year-old Stanley Freeman Jr. was shot and killed on Feb. 12, 2021, as he was leaving school for the day in his car. Shots were fired at the vehicle he was driving and he fled the parking lot, but crashed on Wilson Avenue and was found unresponsive by first responders. He had been taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said at the time Freeman did not appear to have been the intended target of the shooting.

However, two teens were charged in spring 2021 in the death investigation of Stanley Freeman, Jr. A 16 and 14-year-old suspect are facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Freeman; plus two counts each of attempted murder and using a firearm during a dangerous felony from a separate, non-fatal Feb. 7, 2021 shooting; and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in another non-fatal January 2021 shooting.

Their identities remain unknown because they’re juveniles and in November 2021, a judge ruled the two teens will remain in juvenile court.

One teen charged: Justin Taylor, 15

Fifteen-year-old Justin Taylor was shot and killed on Jan. 27, 2021. Officers responded to the parking lot of the Western Heights Baptist Center around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the young man inside a car suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers attempted to perform CPR on him until he was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Knoxville Police Department officials later said the shooting involved two teens, with a 17-year-old suspected of shooting and killing the 15-year-old, now identified as Taylor.

The identity of the 17-year-old shooting suspect who was charged with criminally negligent homicide also remains unknown because they were a juvenile.