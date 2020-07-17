White House report: Sevierville ‘in the red’ for COVID-19 cases

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKRN

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) — A White House document shows Sevierville is on a list of areas in Tennessee considered in the “red zone” regarding COVID-19 cases.

The document was obtained by The Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit news organization based in Washington, D.C. which said the document was shared within the federal government but does not appear to have been shared publicly.

The document, dated July 14, says the areas in the red zone are those that during the last week reported both new cases above 100 per 100,000 population and a diagnostic test positivity result at about 10%.

Knoxville, Morristown, Cookeville and Newport — are currently in the document’s “yellow zone.”

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Fauci: US needs to 'regroup' amid virus surge

Food City: Mask mandate for customers to begin July 23

NCAA lays out plan for playing but warns of surging pandemic

Virus prompts drastic measures as death tolls set records

List of national retail chains requiring masks is growing

3 reasons why Tennessee is seeing lower COVID-19 death rates than other states

Knoxville Catholic player tests positive

Hamblen Co. mayor explains stance on mask mandate

Parents share thoughts on Knox County Schools reopening plan

Cemetery grounds overgrown due to pandemic

2 KPD employees test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 case count rises to 71,540; Knox Co. Health Board education resolution in effect

2 more Knox County residents die from COVID-19 in last 24 hours

School nurses key for reopening

Rising virus totals force rethink of bars, schools, tourism

Health expert warns of flu and COVID-19 colliding in same season

The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe

Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter