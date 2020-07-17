White House report: Sevierville ‘in the red’ for COVID-19 cases

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) — A White House document shows Sevierville is on a list of areas in Tennessee considered in the “red zone” regarding COVID-19 cases.
The document was obtained by The Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit news organization based in Washington, D.C. which said the document was shared within the federal government but does not appear to have been shared publicly.
The document, dated July 14, says the areas in the red zone are those that during the last week reported both new cases above 100 per 100,000 population and a diagnostic test positivity result at about 10%.
Knoxville, Morristown, Cookeville and Newport — are currently in the document’s “yellow zone.”
