KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville announced on Friday that they were mourning the loss of Polly, a Southern white rhinoceros, and one of the zoo’s most iconic residents.

The 54-year-old rhinoceros was humanely euthanized Friday morning because of her declining health, Zoo Knoxville said. She was being treated for her pain and mobility issues caused by her advanced age.

Zoo Knoxville said that over the few days leading up to Friday, Polly’s health began to rapidly deteriorate and there were no further treatment options. Her care team held a quality-of-life assessment before the decision was made to compassionately euthanize her so that she would not have to live through prolonged suffering, the zoo said in a release.

Polly the Southern white rhinoceros (Zoo Knoxville)

“The Zoo has been here for 74 years, and Polly was here for 46 of those years,” said Phil Colclough, director of animal care, conservation, and education. “She is deeply a part of Zoo Knoxville. During her reproductive years she helped make Knoxville one of the most successful breeding programs for Southern white rhinos in the country. Her offspring have gone on to ensure a future for this species. Polly was always an iconic ambassador raising awareness about the toll relentless poaching for illegal wildlife trafficking is taking on wild rhinos in Africa. She left a legacy to be proud of.”

At 54-years-old, Zoo Knoxville said that Polly was one of the oldest rhinos in the United States. In November of 1976, Polly came to the zoo on the recommendation of the White Rhino Species Survival Plan. During her lifetime, Polly gave birth to 10 calves and all have gone on to live with other herds and have progeny on their own, Zoo Knoxville said. Polly is survived by her enclosure-mate and fellow Southern white rhinoceros, Dolly.