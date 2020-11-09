Whittle Springs Middle to move to online learning for at least nine school days starting Nov. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools announced Whittle Springs Middle School will move to online learning on Tuesday, November 10 and this move is expected to last nine school days.

