Whittle Springs Middle to move to online learning for at least nine school days starting Nov. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools announced Whittle Springs Middle School will move to online learning on Tuesday, November 10 and this move is expected to last nine school days.
“Whittle Springs Middle School will move to online learning beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 10. This is expected to last for a total of nine school days, and Whittle Springs students will return to school for in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 23, unless otherwise notified.”KCS
School is expected to return for in-person instruction Monday, Nov. 23.
This move is due to the metric of student attendance, along with elevated teacher and staff absences.
“Online learning is being implemented in order to ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction.”KCS
