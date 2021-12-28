KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two tickets bought in two ends of Tennessee will likely make the winners $50,000 richer. The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation said Tuesday two Powerball players in Tennessee, one in Sevierville and one in Memphis, each drew $50,000 winning plays in Monday night’s drawing.

The identities of the ticket purchasers are unknown until the cash is claimed. Could they have been bought for a late Secret Santa gift or an upcoming birthday party? One Tennessee man who recently won a $500,000 Tennessee lottery prize thought he was being ‘Punk’d.‘

TEL says a lucky player in Sevierville matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball in the Monday Powerball drawing to win $50,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Happy’s Discount Tobacco, 514 W. Main St. in Sevierville.

More than 400 miles to the west, a player in Memphis won $50,000 with the Double Play feature in Monday’s drawing. In the Double Play drawing – held after the Powerball drawing – Monday’s winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Shelby Express, 5510 E. Shelby Dr. in Memphis.

The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $441 million, and the next drawing is Wednesday, Dec. 29.