Widow of Parkland shooting victim discusses loss

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) – Athletic director and marine science teacher Chris Hixon was one of 17 people killed on Valentine’s Day two years ago at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the biggest school shooting in U.S. history.

The 49-year-old military veteran was gunned down while trying to run back into the building to save the students he loved so dearly, his wife said during an interview with The Associated Press on Friday.

Inside their home, Chris Hixon’s presence can be felt everywhere, as if he could walk through the door at any moment.

His life comes together during a tour of the home as they show pictures of Chris giving the first salute to his son when he too entered the military.

Debbi and her oldest son Tom watched the gut-wrenching school surveillance video of Chris’ last moments.

They can’t say much because of the criminal case that’s pending, but it confirmed what they knew.