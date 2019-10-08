William Blount High School student charged with intimidation towards school

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Blount County student is being charged with intimidation after making verbal threats towards classmates and staff, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

18-year-old Darron Sellers was arrested on October 4 at his residence, after multiple witnesses stated that they heard him say he was going to bring a gun to school and, “…shoot all the students and staff he didn’t like at the stadium.”

All of the witness also gave statements and told officers that they heard Sellers threatened to blow up his kitchen at home.

The students told officers that they felt unsafe and that Sellers would follow through with the threats he made.

Seller’s father told officers that his son had no access to any weapons and that he was, “… a habitual liar with severe mental health issues. Darron suffers from mental illness due to his extensive drug use in the past, and will not take prescribed medicine and will not seek counseling.”

Sellers was suspended from school for one day while Blount County Schools investigated this incident.

We will update you as we learn more in this case.