Willy’s Butcher Shop distributes 200 turkeys during holiday giveaway

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One local butcher shop stepped up on Saturday to help make the Thanksgiving holiday a little easier for some families.

Willy’s Butcher Shop in Bearden gave out more than 200 turkeys for families impact by COVID-19

That ranged to more than 3,000 pounds of turkey being distributed to people that attended “Willy’s Great American Turkey Giveaway.”

This isn’t the first time Willy’s has done a giveaway like this to help during the pandemic.

They’ve also give out ground beef and chicken, and it is all handed out through the honor system with no questions asked.

You can learn more about the butcher shop HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter