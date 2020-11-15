Willy’s Butcher Shop distributes 200 turkeys during holiday giveaway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One local butcher shop stepped up on Saturday to help make the Thanksgiving holiday a little easier for some families.

Willy’s Butcher Shop in Bearden gave out more than 200 turkeys for families impact by COVID-19

That ranged to more than 3,000 pounds of turkey being distributed to people that attended “Willy’s Great American Turkey Giveaway.”

This isn’t the first time Willy’s has done a giveaway like this to help during the pandemic.

They’ve also give out ground beef and chicken, and it is all handed out through the honor system with no questions asked.

