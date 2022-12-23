An illustration showing snowfall and accumulation at an East Tennessee home in winter. (Graphic: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Some power outages have been reported in East Tennessee as winter weather moves through the region. The region is expected to experience possible flash freezing, single-digit temperatures, and strong winds, which could lead to potential power outages. WATE 6 On Your Side is monitoring power agencies’ updates as they’re made available.

Sevier County Electrical Systems and Knoxville Utilities Board as well as agencies in Loudon and Blount counties reported outages beginning overnight Friday amid wind, falling temperatures and dangerous winter weather conditions.

Knoxville Utilities Board

As of 6:35 a.m. Friday, KUB reported there were 2,548 of 214,826 customers currently without power.

Lenoir City Utilities Board

As of 6:35 a.m. Friday, LCUB reported there were 2,745 of 73,288 customers currently without power.

City of Oak Ridge

The City of Oak Ridge said Friday morning that Oak Ridge Electric crews have been working through the night to restore power.

Current outages as of 6:10 a.m.:

– Robertsville & Bermuda area: crews are replacing 2 broken power poles due to fallen trees

– Mason Lane

– Houston/Wilberforce/S. Dillard area

– Davidson Lane

Sevier County Electrical Systems

As of 6:35 a.m. Friday, SCES reported there were 210 of 59,983 customers currently without power.

Alcoa Electric Department

As of 6:40 a.m., the Alcoa Electric Department reported there were 1,431 of 31,130 customers without power.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as new information is made available.