KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Some East Tennessee roadways are closed due to winter weather. WATE 6 On Your Side is monitoring road conditions shared by authorities and maintenance officials in the area. Some roads in the Smokies were already reportedly closed as of late Thursday.

The following roads are closed as of overnight Friday:

As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, no road closures have yet been reported in the greater Knoxville area. Check back for updates.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation had been preparing for winter weather ahead of Thursday night’s rapid temperature drops into Friday morning amid an anticipated Arctic air mass moving into East Tennessee. TDOT crews prepared East Tennessee Interstates, State Routes and multilane facilities all day Thursday with brine pre-treatment.

“We stress to folks during this winter weather event or any winter weather events: If you don’t have to be on the roadways, stay off the roadways,” Mark Nagi, TDOT spokesperson said Thursday. “The safest place you can be at home. That also gives our crews the extra room they need to do their jobs efficiently and most importantly, to do their jobs safely.”

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as new information is made available.