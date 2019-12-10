Future of 40-acre Ancient Lore Village’s South Knoxville site unknown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jannette Heikes was thrilled to learn the massive Ancient Lore Village Resort project would no longer be built directly across from her backyard in South Knoxville.

Nearly one year ago businessman Tom Boyd announced plans for a $40 million resort made up of 150-period build homes and tree houses, a restaurant, a 500-person event center, and an outdoor amphitheater. Over the months following the announcement, the price tag grew to $74 million by July.

Forty acres on Nixon Road and Old Sevierville Pike made up the site for the Ancient Lore Village. That land is now an empty canvas. Rick Laney, in charge of marketing the project, said the company plans to work with local government and community leaders on the future for the site.

While no further details as to what that will look like, Laney said the plan is to develop something smaller with the same theme.

South Knoxville was set to be home to their first, but not only, resort. Laney explained the sheer growth in the resort plans lead to the decision that it would be better suited somewhere else. In fact, he said, it’s generated interest in cities from four states, including Tennessee.

Heikes, a co-founder of Keep the Urban Wilderness Peaceful, also said she isn’t against development. Heikes explained she didn’t support the original plan because of its proposed size, and added that it was “just not appropriate for this residential and agricultural community.”

“It doesn’t meet zoning,” she said. “It’s zoned agricultural for a reason. We’re really happy to see that they’re finally seeing that it’s likely to be more successful elsewhere.”

Because many were skeptical about how successful the venture would be, they were also worried about what would happen if something that large were to fail.

“We don’t want to be across the street from an abandoned resort that could possibly draw squatters or if it wasn’t fully developed, that some other commercial interest would have come, since it would be zoned commercial at that point,” she said.

She moved from Ohio to South Knoxville for a few reasons, but the views were certainly a big one. They began their search for land in 2016.

“When we walked up this hill and turned around and saw that view we knew this is where we wanted to be. …We don’t have scenery like this in Southwest Ohio. The most we hear (in South Knoxville) is the occasional car going by on Sevierville Pike or a plane going overhead. I can’t imagine being able to keep that with the scale of resort that were proposing,” she added.

Heikes said she’s happy to meet with developers and discuss options for the site. She said she could support a smaller development, specifically in the 13-15 dwelling range.