UPDATE: 3 people detained after witnesses report hearing shots fired at Walmart in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) — Sevierville police say three people are now in custody after a single shot was fired inside the Walmart in Sevierville.

Officers are currently conducting a search of the building, but say they have no known victims at this time.

There is no danger to the community at this time, a police spokesperson said.

Tracey Houston, a witness, says she was in the parking lot of a Walmart in Sevierville when she heard gunshots.

“My friend since we were 10 years old was still in there, luckily a guy pushed her out a side door. But she’s extremely shaken up right now,” Houston said. “There’s every cop in Sevierville there right now working this.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders are on the scene in the 1400 block of the Parkway.

A nearby Chick-Fil-A is harboring about two dozen people and has turned off its lights and locked the doors, according to manager David Simms.

“We have some of the shoppers who came over from Walmart, and they heard ‘gun’ and they ran immediately here. We’re trying to keep everybody away from the windows and doors as much as we can,” Simms said. “We’re letting everyone call their loved ones and getting them a drink of water or something to eat and making sure everyone feels comfortable.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they’re made available from officials.