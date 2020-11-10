Woman accused of murdering husband appears in Sevier County court

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The wife of a Southeast Tennessee police officer charged with his murder made an appearance in a Sevier County courtroom Tuesday morning.
According to Sevierville Police, Melissa Smith shot Red Bank officer James Smith outside the visitor center in Kodak back in February.
Smith told officers she and her husband had been in an argument before she grabbed a pistol and shot him.
She is expected back in court May 6 of 2021, and her trial date is set for September 23.
We will continue to follow this case as it moves through the court.
