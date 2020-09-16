Woman accused of starting 2019 Knoxville apartment fire indicted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The woman accused of starting a West Knoxville apartment fire with lighter fluid in October of last year has been formally indicted.

The indictment against Christina Waldman was handed down Sept. 2 in Knox County Criminal Court with summons for several witnesses for the apartment fire that occurred the night of Oct. 1, 2019, at the Country Club Apartments. Seventy people were displaced by the fire. In all, eight units were affected by smoke, water or fire damage.

The apartment fire caused approximately $750,000 worth in damages.

Waldman was facing several charges when she was arrested, including aggravated arson, aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. She’s accused of using lighter fluid to start the fire.

Waldman’s next court hearing has been set for Oct. 28.

