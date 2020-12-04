Woman arrested after shooting spree ends near Sweetwater Police Department

SWEETWATER, Tenn, (WATE) — No injuries, and for that police say they are thankful.

A bizarre shooting spree began Friday morning just outside the city limits of Sweetwater when a man called 911 to report being followed by a woman who had already fired shots at his residence. The driver was headed to the Sweetwater Police Department for help at the time of the call.

The female, later identified by police as Julia Sierra Ferguson, pulled beside the victim and continued shooting, striking the victim’s vehicle. The victim backed up to get away from Ferguson but instead struck a utility pole. The victim abandoned his vehicle and escaped the gunfire.

Police say Ferguson continued shooting, even turning to shoot at a passing third vehicle with a family inside. A fourth vehicle parked at the police department had a tire flattened by a stray bullet.

Ferguson complied with police commands and was taken into custody around 10 a.m.

“We are just so relieved that no one was injured today. This did happen at the police department, but only because the victim came here for help. That is what we are here for – to provide help and protect our citizens,” said Sweetwater Police Chief Eddie Byrum.

In Ferguson’s vehicle, police found two semi-automatic handguns — one with a full magazine, and the other with an empty magazine. Also found were spent casings and loose ammunition. A large purse was found in the vehicle which contained additional ammunition in different calibers.

The investigation into what prompted the shooting spree is underway.

Ferguson faces numerous felony charges, including four counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Vandalism. Additional charges may be added pending the investigation.