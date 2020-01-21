Woman arrested after victim claims she almost bit his finger off

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – A woman has been arrested after a victim called 911 saying she had almost bitten his finger off.

Deputies with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office arrested 64-year-old Margaret Howarth, and charged her with domestic assault and violation of bond conditions.

Deputies responded to a home on Kingston Highway on Monday; there they found Howarth with blood on her hands and food all over the living room and kitchen.

Deputies also saying that she smelled strongly of alcohol.

According to the victim, He and Howarth were in an argument.

Howarth threw a pot of food from the stove to the floor, and she then pushed the victim into the stove, causing the victim to burn his hand.

Victim saying Howarth then broke a window with her hand, which explains the blood on her hands.

She was taken to the Roane County Detention Facility without incident.