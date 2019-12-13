Woman attacked by dogs treated for over 150 cuts at Claiborne County Hospital

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Woman was attacked by five dogs and transported to a local hospital for over 150 cuts.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible dog attack around 11 a.m. in New Tazewell.

The victim, 25-year-old Anessa Wilder, was at a patient’s residence when she was attacked by five dogs.

Wilder works for Amedysis Home Health, and was found by a co-worker, Richard Walker, after he stopped by the residence to check on her.

Walker found Wilder laying on the ground with multiple dogs biting her, when he pulled into the driveway.

All five of the dogs were a mix of pit bull and Labrador, and were put down upon the owner’s request. Further tests are being done by the Health Department.

This incident is being investigated by Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division.